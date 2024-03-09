Vietnam automobile market remains stagnant in early 2024

The domestic automobile market is currently facing a situation of high supply and low demand. This has resulted in a decline in sales and an excess of inventory for carmakers.

In response, these car manufacturers have resorted to offering big discounts and promotions to attract customers and stimulate demand.

The decline in sales can be attributed to several factors, including the expiration of a government incentive programme that offered a 50 % registration fee reduction, as well as the recent Tet holiday. As a result, car manufacturers have been actively reducing prices since the Lunar New Year to entice buyers.

The General Statistics Office's report indicates a significant drop in the output of domestically produced and assembled cars in February 2024 compared to previous months and the same period in the previous year. Similarly, the number of imported cars has also seen a decline.

In February 2024, a total of 21,900 new cars, including domestically produced and imported cars, were added to the market. This figure represents a decrease of 23.3 % compared to January 2024 and a decrease of 38.8 % compared to February 2023.