Leaders call for action against threats to democracy posed by AI

The third Summit for Democracy kicked off on Monday in Seoul, underscoring the urgency of addressing digital technology threats, particularly the proliferation of disinformation fueled by artificial intelligence, which poses a challenge to the foundations of democracy.

President Yoon Suk Yeol shed light on the paradoxical nature of digital technologies, highlighting their simultaneous provision of "convenience" and their instigation of a "crisis of democracy" in his welcoming speech.

"Fake news and false information through the use of artificial intelligence and digital technology not only infringes upon individual freedoms and human rights but also poses a threat to democratic systems," Yoon told around 300 participants in his remarks preceding the ministerial conference focused on "AI, Digital Technology and Democracy."

Yoon also pointed out that the digital technology gap between countries widens economic disparities, which in turn can exacerbate disparities in democracy.

"With a sense of profound responsibility, we must share our experiences and gather wisdom to ensure that artificial intelligence and digital technologies enhance democracy while safeguarding the safety of individuals and society," Yoon said.

The Summit for Democracy, an initiative pioneered by the Joe Biden administration, passed the baton to South Korea, a key treaty ally for the US in the Indo-Pacific region, to host the three-day event this year.

South Korea is the first country outside of the United States to host the Summit for Democracy independently. The goal of the international gathering is to stimulate dialogue and initiate concrete action toward global democratic renewal, as well as to counter authoritarianism and democratic backsliding.