New Zealand's international student enrolments surge by 43%, Thailand in top five

From January to August 2023 there were 59,306 international student enrolments* with New Zealand education providers, a 43% increase compared to the full year in 2022.

Simmonds said, “Over 59,000 enrolments, in just eight months, confirms that international students continue to find New Zealand an attractive education destination. And for the university sector with 27,535 students enrolled, where a proportion of learners may study for several years, there is a solid base of students from which to grow.”