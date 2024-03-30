Almost 250 Cambodian police dismissed

When he took office in August last year, Prime Minister Hun Manet pledged to place public order as one of his top priority areas. This includes a policy of “house cleansing”, by ordering all police and military personnel to undergo drug testing.

The policy has since been extended to include all civil servants, at the national and sub-national levels.

As of March 28, more than 230 police officers had been fired or demoted for their involvement with drugs, or other serious violations of the disciplinary code, according to Ministry of Interior spokesperson Touch Sokhak.

“Since the new government was born, over 160 officials from within the National Police and General Department of Prisons [GDI] have been dismissed for testing positive for drugs,” he said.

“Over 50 officials from the National Police and GDI have been dismissed for general violations of discipline. In addition, more than 20 officials from these two entities have been demoted,” he added.

He explained that the testing of civil servants had not yet been completed, so no figures were available yet.