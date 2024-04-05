North Korean kids face death penalty for distributing K-dramas: Seoul envoy

During the UNSC Briefing on Children and Armed Conflict, Hwang mentioned that children in North Korea face “egregious human rights violations,” despite North Korea being a signatory country to the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“According to numerous public sources, including North Korean defectors’ testimonies, children in the DPRK are exposed to egregious human rights violations, including the death penalty for distributing South Korean dramas, detention to political prisons alongside their family members as collective punishment and widespread use of child labour,” said Hwang, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.