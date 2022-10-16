Xi focuses on China's security, zero-Covid policy as he kicks off Communist Party Congress

Xi, 69, is widely expected to win a third leadership term at the conclusion of the week-long congress, cementing his place as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

Roughly 2,300 delegates from around the country gathered in the vast Great Hall of the People on the west side of Tiananmen Square amid tight security and under blue skies after several smoggy days in the Chinese capital.

Xi described the five years since the last party congress as “extremely uncommon and abnormal” in a speech that lasted less than two hours – far shorter than the nearly three-and-a-half-hour-long address in the 2017 congress.

“We must strengthen our sense of hardship, adhere to the bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, prepare for a rainy day, and be ready to withstand major tests of high winds and high waves,” he said.

Xi mentioned the words “safety” or “security” 73 times, compared with 55 times in 2017, and said China will strengthen its ability to build a strategic deterrent capability.

In comparison, Xi only said the word "reforms" 16 times in the televised speech, far fewer than the 70 mentions five years ago.

Xi called for strengthening the ability to maintain national security, ensuring food and energy supplies, securing supply chains, improving the ability to deal with disasters and protecting personal information.

The biggest applause came when Xi restated opposition to Taiwan's independence.