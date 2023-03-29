Humza Yousaf sworn in as Scotland's First Minister
Humza Yousaf was sworn in as Scottish First Minister on Wednesday at the Court of Sessions in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Watched by his family, the 37-year-old practising Muslim, took the oath in front of Court President Colin Sutherland whose honorary title is Lord Carloway.
Scottish nationalists picked Humza Yousaf to be the country's next leader after a bitterly fought contest that exposed deep divisions in his party over policy and a stalled independence campaign.
Yousaf beat Kate Forbes and Ash Regan for control of the Scottish National Party (SNP), following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.
Forbes resigned from her government position after Yousaf offered her a new role in his government.
Speaking outside the court Yousaf said he could not compel her to serve in his government and respected her decision.
Yousaf takes over a party with an overriding objective to end Scotland's three-centuries-long union with England. His predecessor stepped down after the British government repeatedly blocked a route to a new vote on independence.
