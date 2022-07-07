UK's Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister and who could replace him ?

After days of battling for his job, Johnson was deserted by all but a handful of allies after the latest in a series of scandals broke their willingness to support him.

Bowing to the inevitable as more than 50 ministers quit and lawmakers said he must go, an isolated and powerless Johnson confirmed he would resign on Thursday.

"The process of choosing that new leader should begin now. And today I have appointed a cabinet to serve, as I will until a new leader is in place," Johnson said.

"Of course, it is painful to not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects," he said, speaking at a lectern outside Number 10 Downing Street.

"But as we have seen at Westminster the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves."

Johnson said he was sad to be leaving the best job in the world in the statement watched by his wife Carrie, and added: "Them's the breaks."

Support for Johnson had evaporated during one of the most turbulent 24 hours in recent British political history, with finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, who was only appointed to his post on Tuesday , calling on his boss to resign.

Zahawi and other cabinet ministers had gone to Downing Street on Wednesday evening , along with a senior representative of those lawmakers not in government, to tell Johnson the game was up.

Initially, Johnson refused to go and seemed set to dig in, sacking Michael Gove - a member of his top ministerial team who was one of the first to tell him he needed to resign - in a bid to reassert his authority.

By Thursday morning as a slew of resignations poured in, it became clear his position was untenable.