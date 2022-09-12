Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh as mourners line streets
Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday after a six-hour journey from her summer home in the Scottish Highlands, past tens of thousands of mourners lining the route, many in sombre silence, some applauding and others in tears.
Shortly after 10 a.m. (0900 GMT), a hearse carrying Elizabeth's oak coffin emerged from the gates of Balmoral Castle, where she died on Thursday aged 96, at the start of a slow drive to the Scottish capital.
The coffin was draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath on top made of flowers taken from the Balmoral estate including sweet peas, one of Elizabeth's favourites.
Crowds, fifteen deep in places, massed in the centre of Edinburgh to greet the cortege, as it made its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse where it was met by a military guard of honour.
Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth, performed a curtsy as her mother's coffin entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.
Soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland then carried the coffin to the throne room of the palace where it will remain overnight.