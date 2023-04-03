Parisians vote to remove free-floating electric scooters from streets

89% of the city's registered voters cast their ballots against electric scooters operated by Lime, Tier and Dott.

Sunday's polls were marked by an abstention rate of 90%, local media reported, and the scooter operators claimed that two-thirds of their mostly young clientele were unaware of the ballot.

Paris city officials considered banning the 15,000 rental electric scooters due to concerns about public safety on the city's sidewalks, despite proposals from operators to improve safety regulations.