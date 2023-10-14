Palestinians in Gaza face impossible choice: Stay home under airstrikes, or flee under airstrikes?

Israeli airstrikes on evacuating vehicles killed at least 70 people, the Hamas press office said.

“I don’t trust them,” said Ali Abdul Bari, a 37-year-old resident of Gaza City said of the Israeli army. “But I will always do whatever I can to keep my family safe.”

Bari’s apartment on the northwest edge of Gaza City was flattened in a huge airstrike late Thursday. Dazed and weary from nights spent awake, he arrived in Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza, after the evacuation order, but couldn’t fit all his family members in the car. He promised his aunt and uncle that he would return for them Saturday. Bari said the decision was simple for him.

“I am responsible for my parents, my brothers and my sisters,” he said.

When asked about how civilians would be able to evacuate to safety even as heavy bombardment persisted, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, told reporters: “We will try to make sure that it will happen.”

Despite the danger, some stubbornly refused to leave their homes. They watched the convoys pass, remembering previous tides of Palestinian refugees who fled other wars only to never be able to return home. Some Palestinians point back to what they call the Nakba, or “catastrophe,” of Israel’s creation in 1948, when some 700,000 fled or were driven from their homes in what is now Israel. Gaza’s Hamas rulers have also urged people not to flee, describing Israel’s order as “psychological warfare” to break their solidarity.

“This is the Nakba, all of our traumas, all over again,” said activist Yasser Hasouneh, in Gaza City. “We will not be intimidated.”

Others did not have the means or the foresight to pack up and leave.

Jamal, in the Jabaliya camp, simply didn’t have a car. The thought of piling his infant son, ailing mother and 30 other family members onto a horse cart and sending them through a war zone made him shudder. He said he was resigned to whatever God had in store for him.

“This way we will be together and can read the Quran and pray,” he said.

For many, word of evacuations moved slowly, due to the the collapse of mobile phone networks and internet in much of Gaza.

In the heart of Gaza City — a once-vibrant district hollowed out by heavy bombardment — 27-year-old engineer Saeb al-Jarz was waiting for word of his father, who was wounded in an airstrike on their residential tower late Thursday. Three of his neighbors were killed and his family home destroyed.

Still in shock from the scenes he witnessed, al-Jarz first heard about the Israeli army’s evacuation ultimatum from an Associated Press reporter. He was thrown into a panic, scrambling to figure out next steps with his 25 relatives.

“Maybe we stay because if we die, we die together,” he said.

His voice trembled. He changed his mind.

“I just really, really want to live,” he said.

AP