At COP28, UN chief says ending fossil fuel use only way to save burning planet

“We cannot save a burning planet with a fire hose of fossil fuels,” Guterres said.

The 28th UNFCCC Conference of Parties commenced in Dubai’s Expo City on Thursday with 52,000 party delegates and 90,000 non-party delegates joining this year’s proceedings.

The summit opened with good news for poor nations struggling to cope with natural disasters, as delegates adopted the “loss and damage fund” to help the developing world bear the cost of climate-driven damages.

In a speech at the opening ceremony of the summit today, the UN chief said: “The 1.5-degree limit is only possible if we ultimately stop burning all fossil fuels. Not reduce. Not abate.”

He urged fossil fuel companies to invest in a transition to renewable energy sources and told governments to help by forcing that change — including through the use of windfall taxes on industry profits.

“I urge governments to help the industry make the right choice by regulating, legislating, putting a fair price on carbon, ending fossil fuel subsidies, and adopting a windfall tax on profits,” he said.

Addressing the world leaders, Guterres asserted that climate justice was long overdue and developing countries were being devastated by disasters they did not cause. “Extortionate borrowing costs are blocking their climate action plans and support is far too little, far too late.”

He went on to say that the climate challenge was not just another “issue to the inbox” but protecting the climate was the world’s “greatest test of leadership”.