Putin and Zelenskiy's willingness to engage with African leaders a 'huge achievement' - Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa on Sunday said the African leaders would continue discussions with Putin at the second Russia-Africa summit to be held in Russia in July this year.

“In the intervening period, we’ll also be talking to President Zelenskiy because we also want to know his response to a number of the other issues we raised,” he added.

Since the International Criminal Court indicted Putin in March on war crimes charges - which he rejects - South Africa, as a member of the court, finds itself in the awkward position of being obliged to arrest him if he sets foot there.

Egypt FM says African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia helps paves way to diplomatic dialogue

Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said on Sunday an African leaders’ peace delegation was in Ukraine to push for the “return to diplomatic dialogue” in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has since last year destabilised global food and energy prices hitting an already struggling continent.

Speaking at a news conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo with the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Shoukry said the conflict had repercussions for the African continent in terms of inflation, food security and energy security.

Borrell said that the EU had pledged 20 million euros to support Egypt in its efforts to help Sudanese refugees in the country since the outbreak of fighting in its southern neighbour.

Shoukry also said during the news conference that he regretted the decision by the EU to postpone a meeting with the Arab League. The decision came after Arab states readmitted Syria to the Arab League.