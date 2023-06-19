Putin and Zelenskiy's willingness to engage with African leaders a 'huge achievement' - Ramaphosa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday deemed the African delegation’s peace mission to Ukraine and Russia “impactful” despite Russian President Vladimir Putin pouring cold water on the plan already largely dismissed by Kyiv.
Ramaphosa, who presented Putin with the 10-point peace initiative on Saturday (June 17), said the two most important outcomes of the discussions were that the African leaders were listened to as they gave an “African perspective” on the war and its negative impact on Africa and that they were the only group to have engaged with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in such a short space of time, to put forward a “very strong” peace proposal.
“The agreement that they are willing to engage with African leaders on this is a huge achievement for us because now Africa is in the frame, Africa will be participating,” he said.
The African leaders were seeking agreement on a series of "confidence-building measures," even as Kyiv last week began a counteroffensive to push back Russian forces from the swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine that they occupy.
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said after meeting them in Kyiv on Friday (June 16) that peace talks would require Moscow to withdraw its forces from occupied Ukrainian territory, something Russia has said is not negotiable.
Putin opened Saturday's talks with representatives of Senegal, Egypt, Zambia, Uganda, Congo Republic, Comoros and South Africa in a palace near St Petersburg by stressing Russia's commitment to the continent.
But after presentations from the Comoran, Senegalese and South African presidents, he stepped in to challenge the assumptions of the plan - predicated on acceptance of internationally recognized borders - before the round of statements could go any further.
Ramaphosa on Sunday said the African leaders would continue discussions with Putin at the second Russia-Africa summit to be held in Russia in July this year.
“In the intervening period, we’ll also be talking to President Zelenskiy because we also want to know his response to a number of the other issues we raised,” he added.
Since the International Criminal Court indicted Putin in March on war crimes charges - which he rejects - South Africa, as a member of the court, finds itself in the awkward position of being obliged to arrest him if he sets foot there.
Egypt FM says African peace mission to Ukraine and Russia helps paves way to diplomatic dialogue
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry said on Sunday an African leaders’ peace delegation was in Ukraine to push for the “return to diplomatic dialogue” in the ongoing conflict with Russia that has since last year destabilised global food and energy prices hitting an already struggling continent.
Speaking at a news conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo with the European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Shoukry said the conflict had repercussions for the African continent in terms of inflation, food security and energy security.
Borrell said that the EU had pledged 20 million euros to support Egypt in its efforts to help Sudanese refugees in the country since the outbreak of fighting in its southern neighbour.
Shoukry also said during the news conference that he regretted the decision by the EU to postpone a meeting with the Arab League. The decision came after Arab states readmitted Syria to the Arab League.