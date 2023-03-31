"We're witnessing American history," says legal expert of Trump's indictment

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

In a statement, Trump said he was "completely innocent."

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he said, providing no evidence.

The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be unsealed by a judge in the coming days. Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point.

"We're witnessing American history. Never has a former president been indicted or charged with the crime. And that's what we're seeing here," said Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers.

Trump's lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said they will "vigorously fight" the charges.

Necheles said she did not know when Trump would surrender.

Bragg's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Manhattan investigation is one of several legal challenges facing Trump, and the charges could hurt his presidential comeback attempt. Some 44% of Republicans said he should drop out of the race if he is indicted, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week.

"I think he's going to try to rally his base and use these charges as a political lightning rod. Even if he's convicted, I fully believe that many of the supporters will believe that this whole process was illegitimate," Rahmani said.