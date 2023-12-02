South Korea successfully launches 1st spy satellite into orbit

The launch of the satellite atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base came after Pyongyang claimed success in its spy satellite launch last week -- a move that underscored a growing inter-Korean security rivalry.

The defence ministry said the satellite was placed in orbit approximately four minutes after launch at 10:19 a.m. and succeeded in communicating with a ground station at 11:37 a.m., which means it is operating normally.