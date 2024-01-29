Preparing for Trump2.0

Domestically, given the huge polarization of views between the Democrats and the Republicans, you can be sure that Trump will push the right-wing agenda with vigour.

Trump’s return is indicative of the swing to the right in the West, as the recent elections in Argentina, Netherlands, Sweden, Finland and New Zealand have shown.

What liberals fear most is that Trump will dismantle the institutional and constitutional checks and balances in the current system, with the culling of civil servants who defend these rights.

The US Supreme Court is already packed by Republican-nominated judges, so if professional Federal civil servants are removed for political reasons, then the quality of justice, fairness and competence in the US administration will be compromised, with serious domestic and multilateral consequences.

Opponents of America will not shed any tears if Trump does a slash and burn of the US global leadership, which he started in his first term. Allies like Europe shuddered when Trump treated them like vassals (which Biden subsequently confirmed).

The Democrats and the military-industrial complex were deeply worried about Trump’s penchant for dealing with dictators. It will come as no surprise that Russia is waiting for Trump’s return for a deal on settling the European security architecture.

The most realistic outcome is a negotiated armistice like the Korean War, in which both sides simply retained the status quo. Diehard Ukrainian nationalists will feel betrayed, but the dovish Europeans, the Russians and the rest of the world would settle for a negotiated peace in which all sides can rebuild for the next fight.

The loser will be Ukraine, which will be divided with casualties of nearly half a million dead or seriously wounded and its infrastructure in tatters.

In the Middle East, Trump will try once again to use his charm to strike transactional deals. Given his close business and family ties to the Jewish community, he will stick with Israel but will seek to reassure Egypt, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and even Iran that he wants delicate peace, rather than outright war.

Those who do not want unending wars would be happy to settle for US restraint of Israeli excesses. The losers will remain the Palestinians who will continue to suffer discrimination, if not apartheid and genocide.

The more interesting situation is China and the Taiwan Straits. If Trump manages to settle with Russia, he will pacify his neocon opponents because the United States can then focus on China, which is the only issue that American bipartisan politics can agree on.

Many options are going forward, but the most realistic but messy situation is that Trump does a deal also with Beijing, focusing on buying time to rebuild the American production economy and armaments supply chain, which has become truly inadequate because of the lack of munitions to fight in supplying the Ukraine and Gaza wars.

Beijing would also want to have time to sort out the domestic economic issues and draw lessons from the new tech-drone-missile warfare that Ukraine and Gaza have shown.

Beijing would also want to have time to sort out the domestic economic issues and draw lessons from the new tech-drone-missile warfare that Ukraine and Gaza have shown.

For the Global South, expect Trump to continue his spending spree, using the Fed and dollar to fund the looming American trade and fiscal deficits.

Of course, it would be a total surprise if Trump decides to start raising taxes and cut back the national debt, as staunch Republicans would prefer in theory.

But Trump is likely to use his political capital to push through tough measures on immigration, building the Wall, and have lower interest rates to reflate real estate, which is the core source of his wealth.

And what of climate change? Trump is not known as a believer, so expect little leadership on cutting back shale oil and becoming generous to the Global South on financing NetZero initiatives.

In short, expect classic Trump volatility in terms of policies and a more personal, transactional policy stance that preaches right-wing values but benefits the 1% more than the 99%.

The enemies of the United States have less fear of Trump than her allies. These will be relegated to vassal status to do what they are told or lump it. Distant enemies have less to fear than close allies. Good luck, Europe!

Andrew Sheng

Asia News Network