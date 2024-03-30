A big airline is relaxing its pet policy

Until this week, people who carried a pet into the cabin — which involves paying a $150 fee — could only have one other small item that fits under the seat.

Anything bigger, like a carry-on bag with wheels, needed to be checked — for a $35 fee. Or they could put the pet in the cargo hold.

Now American is letting passengers bring a pet in the cabin and also bring a regular carry-on bag or a personal item — just not both bags.