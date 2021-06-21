Thai Wah pursues corporate success with Sustainable Development Goals

Q: Could you tell me briefly about Thai Wah.

A: Thai Wah is an agri-food company based in Bangkok. We've been around for almost 75 years. Currently we have 15 operations around the Asia Pacific region, including Thailand, China, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia. Our core business is starch and starch-related food products. We run the largest vermicelli noodle operation in Thailand and Vietnam. Our brands, Double Dragon, Double Kirin and Phoenix, have close to 1 million consumers around the world. We are also one of the largest in the tapioca starch and food ingredients business in the region. People are used to starch ingredients, such as bubble tea, bakery mix, instant noodle, and processed food. Our third business is a new strategy, dealing in disposable and compostable plastic. These are the core businesses of Thai Wah. Our vision is Creating Innovation and Sustainability from Farm to Shelf.

Q: Let's talk about the food company. In the past couple of years, a lot of food companies and FMCG [Fast Moving Consumer Goods] food and beverage firms are really serious about sustainability and the environment. They are using innovation for products and production. What is Thai Wah's strategy for sustainable growth?

A: First of all, during Covid-19, I think, food safety and food hygiene are definitely very important. In fact, even before Covid-19, over the last few years, we have upgraded a lot of our facilities to make sure we have the highest quality of food safety and food hygiene to serve our customers. Over the last two years, we have innovated almost 10 to 15 new products every year, for example the vermicelli noodle, new products like “Pad Thai”, small rice noodle and large rice noodle, and we have more than seven different sub-brands in our rice noodle business. Last year, we also launched ready- to-eat products. The Thai Wah instant vermicelli noodle can be seen now in every 7-Eleven stores across Thailand. So, we have made efforts over the last two years, even before Covid-19, to continue to launch new innovative products to serve our customers.

Q: Recently Thai Wah became a member of UN Global Compact. How important is this step for Thai Wah?

A: It's very important because I've always said that sustainability has to be part of our vision and part of our core strategy. Thai Wah’s long-term vision is Creating Innovation and Sustainability from Farm to Shelf. We have over 15 operations in the Asia Pacific. We have more than 3,000 associates in our work force. So, really making sure we can provide a sustainable meeting for everyone is very important to us. We have also stated that any strategy we follow will be in line with UN SDG [sustainable development goals]. And we take care of F4 in Thai Wah‘s sustainable strategies -- Farm, Factory, Family and Food -- where we basically look at different initiatives and different projects to tie in with our long-term sustainability strategy.

Q: So what was Thai Wah's role at the UN Global Compact Leaders Summit.

A: We were a part of the opening panel. I spoke at one of the keynote panels for the UN Global Compact and it was very good to share with all the other delegates from different countries on how companies can do more to drive sustainability. I spoke a bit about Thai Wah's efforts in technology innovation. For example, we are now launching a new type of tech innovation for farmers in Thailand, and we are looking at different types of digital services for farmers, focusing how to improve their productivity. So, Thai Wah is seeking for new innovative Agri-Technology and smart farming solutions models for farmers. At the same time, I also spoke during the panel at the UN Global Compact. It's very important for companies to take care of their people. Right now, we're still in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis. So, it's very important to make sure that all associates are safe and healthy and healthy hygiene is maintained. One of the key things for any company is to vaccinate its workforce as quickly as possible.

Q: We have heard about Thai Wah's focus on sustainability to save the planet and the environment, and your focus on sustainable packaging, plant-based food, and use of applications for Thai Wah’s farmer network. Could you tell us about these three projects.

A: Recently, THAI WAH has innovated “ROSECO”, which is a unique type of thermoplastic starch resin derived from Tapioca starch and 100% disposable. It can be used in various applications such as shopping bags, plastic packaging, or plastic bottles and utensils. It can helps increase the sustainability of plastic products with our ROSECO functional thermoplastic biopolymers made from tapioca based, which can replace 30-50% of petroleum-based or compostable polymer resins without reducing the strength of the products or adding manufacturing steps. Reduce costs, improve quality, and reduce the carbon footprint. It can be used in various applications such as shopping bags, plastic packaging, or plastic bottles and utensils.

And finally, sustainable packaging that will be the first tapioca-based bioplastics. It will be launched by the end of this year, around November or December. This will be the first and pioneering tapioca-based bioplastic in Thailand. It’s mainly for the export market. We already have customers in China, Europe and in the US. In next 3-5 years, we target Thermoplastic Starch (TPS) line will generate sales around 10% of our total sales.