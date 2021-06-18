FCC proposes ban on Chinese surveillance cameras, other products

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Dahua Technology Co., whose cameras can be found in U.S. schools and local government facilities, were targeted in an order the Federal Communications Commission adopted in a 4-0 vote on Thursday. Also named in the order were telecom giant ZTE Corp. and two-way radio maker Hytera Communications Corp.

The order would forbid U.S. sales of specified telecommunications and surveillance equipment from the companies. The action begins a period of review before a final vote on the matter.

"We are taking direct action to exclude untrusted equipment and vendors from communications networks," said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

In the proposal, the FCC said it also may revoke its previous authorization for equipment from the companies, a step that could force schools and other U.S. customers to replace the camera systems.

The FCC action represents another step after "years of Huawei warnings," said Derek Scissors, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute whose focus includes U.S. economic relations with Asia. "Any recent purchasers of Chinese telecom equipment who have been expecting years of use and now must exchange equipment should have known better."

In its draft order, the FCC didn't say how quickly affected gear would need to be removed, and it asked for comments on the "appropriate and reasonable transition period."

"This could include a transition period for non-conforming equipment," according to the order.

The FCC, Congress and the White House have pushed to ensure Huawei and ZTE gear isn't used in U.S. networks, citing risks of cyber-espionage that the companies deny. In 2018 Congress voted to stop federal agencies from buying gear from the five companies now subject to FCC pressure. Last year the agency put the companies on a list of providers whose products are deemed a national security threat.

"The FCC must do all it can within its legal authority to address national security threats," Rosenworcel, a Democrat, said in a statement before the vote. The move begins a period of review and possible revision before a final vote. There is no date set for that.