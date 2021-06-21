Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Morocco becomes first Arab and African country to get SEAMEO associate member status

Morocco was granted the status of an associate member of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) during the 51st council conference, held on Thursday via videoconference.

Morocco's ambassador to Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, Abdelilah El Housni, took part in the conference.

Morocco is the first Arab and African country to obtain this status, reinforcing its position as a key partner in the region for the countries of Southeast Asia, Morocco's embassy in Bangkok said in a statement.

This status, which confirms the strategic position of Morocco as a crossroads of cultures between the East, Africa and Europe, shows the trust placed in the Moroccan education system, the statement noted.

The embassy said it was an acknowledgement of King Mohammed VI's role in promoting the education sector and a recognition of the actions undertaken by the Kingdom to build a modern Morocco.

The status supports the strategic guidelines of the Morocco's New Development Model, particularly in the section devoted to positioning the country as a regional hub for higher education, research, and innovation.

It gives privileged access to Morocco for the promotion of cooperation with all countries of the Southeast Asian region in the fields of education, scientific research, and culture and paves the way for active participation in the programmes and projects of SEAMEO, the statement said.

Published : June 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.