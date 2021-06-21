Morocco becomes first Arab and African country to get SEAMEO associate member status

Morocco's ambassador to Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, Abdelilah El Housni, took part in the conference.

Morocco is the first Arab and African country to obtain this status, reinforcing its position as a key partner in the region for the countries of Southeast Asia, Morocco's embassy in Bangkok said in a statement.

This status, which confirms the strategic position of Morocco as a crossroads of cultures between the East, Africa and Europe, shows the trust placed in the Moroccan education system, the statement noted.

The embassy said it was an acknowledgement of King Mohammed VI's role in promoting the education sector and a recognition of the actions undertaken by the Kingdom to build a modern Morocco.