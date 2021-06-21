Saturday, July 17, 2021

SET slides towards 1,600 as foreign funds flow out

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,601.13 on Monday, down 11.85 points or 0.73 per cent. Transactions totalled THB83.15 billion with an index high of 1,602.66 and a low of 1,590.55.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast Monday’s index would fall to between 1,600 and 1,605 points after the US Federal Reserve signalled an interest rate hike, triggering a stronger dollar and outflow of foreign funds.

However, it said the index would be buoyed by mass buy-ups of shares gaining positive sentiment from Thailand's reopening, and stock to be listed on the FTSE, SET50, and SET100.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were GUNKUL, PTT, KBANK, AOT, PTTGC, HANA, CPALL, KCE, SCB and SIRI.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,010.93, down 953.15 points or 3.29 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,529.18, up 4.09 points or 0.12 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,641.29, up 57.62 points or 0.40 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,489.00, down 312.27 points or 1.08 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,240.79, down 27.14 points or 0.83 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,062.98, down 255.56 points or 1.48 per cent.

Published : June 21, 2021

By : The Nation

