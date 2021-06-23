Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket reopens to the world as part of Phuket island’s ‘Sandbox Programme’

To prepare for welcoming international visitors, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket has fully vaccinated its staff. It has also been certified for the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s new sanitary safety standard, SHA Plus. Certification is only awarded to properties that strictly follow official COVID-19 control guidelines and uphold the highest hygiene standards, including regular and thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all guest rooms and public areas.

Dusit’s carefully crafted ‘Dusit Care’ services are also in place to deliver additional convenience while maximising guest safety. Flexible check-in, anytime breakfast, and mobile payment methods are just some of the services offered so guests can stay with utmost peace of mind.

“We are delighted to reopen our doors to vaccinated visitors and welcome the world once again to Thailand at Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket,” said Ms Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit International. “While international borders have been closed, we have been very busy reimagining our services and rolling out new experiences designed to add experience, convenience, and value to every stay, while ensuring guest safety always comes first. Showcasing our four new pillars of gracious hospitality – Service, Well-Being, Locality, and Sustainability – Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket has everything in place to create confidence among travellers, meet their post COVID-19 needs, and contribute to the safe and successful reopening of Phuket island. The resort's SHA Plus certification, which reflects operating procedures already in place at each of our properties, also demonstrates our readiness to welcome vaccinated travellers at each of our properties when the time is right. The sandbox programme is a big step forward for Thailand and the hospitality industry at large, and we look forward to doing our very best to contribute to its success.”

Set on the white sands of Bang Tao beach overlooking the Andaman Sea and surrounded by lush tropical gardens, Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket comprises 253 elegant rooms, suites and villas. Amongst other facilities, it offers a fully equipped gym, tennis and sports courts, a luxurious spa, an outdoor swimming pool, a watersports centre, a children’s play area, and easy access to the neighbouring 18-hole Laguna Phuket Golf Course. Five dining outlets cater to a wide range of tastes, including international favourites, Royal Thai cuisine, and fine Italian dining.

To mark its opening, the resort is offering three special Back to Paradise packages starting at THB 12,800 net inclusive of free nights, daily breakfast, and other exclusive privileges. The options include:

• Book three nights and get an additional night free, inclusive of daily breakfast for two persons and daily THB 1,000 food and beverage credit.*

• Book seven nights and get an additional three nights free, inclusive of daily breakfast for two persons, and daily THB 1,000 food and beverage credit.*

• Book 10 nights and get an additional four nights free, inclusive of daily breakfast for two persons, and daily THB 1,000 food and beverage credit.*

The package is available for booking from 25 June – 30 September 2021, and valid for stay dates between 1 July – 30 September 2021.

Guests flying with participating airlines will also have the opportunity to earn up to 7,500 additional air miles.

For more details, please visit: https://www.dusit.com/specialoffers/