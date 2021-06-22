Phuket partially lifts lockdown, booze ban to prepare for sandbox tourists

From July 1, Phuket will be the first province to kick off Thailand’s drive to revive its tourism industry by allowing foreigners to arrive under a “sandbox” scheme.

Under the scheme, tourists who can prove they are fully inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly into Phuket and move around freely without having to quarantine.

After 14 days in Phuket, tourists can then travel to other parts of Thailand.

Deputy PM Supattanapong Punmeechaow said recently that Phuket authorities are working hard to ensure the province can reopen without a hitch on July 1.