Maybank Kim Eng launches new service "Investment Management”, investment planning service

Mr. Arapat Sangkhara, CEO (Officer in Charge) of Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) said that "The current investment behavior of investors has changed from investing in securities to investing in various products. Therefore, it is imperative that we have to change our strategy to become a leader in providing complete investment services. and to reinforce strategy of the organization from "Trading" to “ Investing”. The company has launched a portfolio planning service called "Investment Management” and we have a team of experts directly to manage under the leadership of Ms. Panadda Tanchanchiwin, Managing Director of Investment Management with experience in wealth management from many reputable financial institutions for more than 15 years, together with a team of Relationship Manager or RM, a team of experts in portfolio planning who will closely take care our clients and help increase the investment potential to be more efficient.”

“With the company's financial strength as a leading securities company in the market and with Maybank, the largest bank in Malaysia and the 4th largest in ASEAN as a major shareholder, we focus on a wide range of financial products. We have a team of analysts and strategists for both domestically and internationally market covering more than 7 countries around the world that will assist select products and open the new investment perspectives which is beneficial to all clients. Our Investment Management service requires a minimum investment of only 5 million baht. You can use the Investment Management service with various benefits which will increase according to the investment value of the clients.

“We are confident that Investment Management services will meet all lifestyles and needs of investors. No matter what style of investor you are we will help you plan, customize and organize your investment portfolio and get the return according to your investment goal. Because investment is a matter of concern, so it has to start from today." added Mr. Arapat.

For investors interested in the service, please contact the Investment Management Center, 21st floor, the Offices at Central World, or contact the Client Service 02-658-5050 for details of the service.