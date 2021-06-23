Marriott Bonvoy Invites International Travelers to Phuket

Under the “Summer Dreaming” offer, travelers who book at any participating Marriott Bonvoy property in Phuket will enjoy preferential rates, complimentary breakfast for two, and THB 1,000 (approximately USD 32) of hotel credit per room per night, which can be redeemed for memorable meals at the resorts’ restaurants, sunset drinks at the bars, soothing spa treatments and more. So the longer you stay, the more rewarding your stay becomes!

To offer extra flexibility to guests, all bookings can be cancelled without charge up to 24 hours before the check-in date, and Marriott Bonvoy members will receive 5,000 bonus points. Signing up as a Marriott Bonvoy member is complimentary.

For truly blissful beachfront breaks, guests who book seven nights or longer under the Summer Dreaming promotion will be treated to a complimentary room upgrade and late 4pm check-out², ensuring that every couple or family can maximize their time in paradise.

From activity-packed resorts to exclusive island retreats, every guest can discover their own tropical idyll across the nine Marriott Bonvoy properties. The brand-new Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town, which opens in August 2021, will allow guests to immerse themselves in Phuket’s cultural heritage, surrounded by classical architecture, museums and markets.

Under the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) newly-introduced Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) Plus³ certification system, inbound visitors to Phuket will be required to stay at a hotel in which at least 70% of staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Guests can rest assured that all of Marriott Bonvoy’s properties in Phuket have achieved SHA Plus certificates.