Reliance on tourism will slow Thailand’s economic recovery: Fitch Ratings

The credit rating agency forecasts Thai GDP will grow by 1.8 per cent in 2021 after a sharp 6.1 per cent contraction in 2020. Accelerating recovery in 2022 should lead to a GDP rebound of 4.2 per cent, according to the agency’s Thailand Sovereign and Bank Outlook webinar on Thursday.

Fitch added that sluggish recovery means the operating environment for Thai banks remains challenging, though the risks are mitigated by the banks' adequate buffers.

However, Thailand's tourism-dependent economy will recover more slowly than its peers, said Jeremy Zook, a director in Fitch’s Asia-Pacific Sovereigns team.