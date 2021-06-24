Thai exports leap 41.59% in May

Exports for the first five months (January-May) were valued at $108.635 billion, up 10.78 per cent, while imports were worth $107.141 million, up 21.52 per cent.

Thai exports grew in line with global economic recovery, especially in key markets like the US, China, Japan and Europe, where manufacturers’ demand for raw materials and intermediate products is rising.

The Thai export rise was driven by agricultural and processed food, work-from-home products, and Covid-19 prevention products.

The Commerce Ministry maintained its full-year export growth target at 4 per cent but said the outlook is brightening.