Malwarebytes flags alleged Instagram data dump affecting 17.5m users

A dataset claiming to contain details linked to about 17.5 million Instagram users has appeared on a cybercrime forum, according to an alert circulated by cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes.

Malwarebytes said the data is being offered on the dark web and could be abused for impersonation and phishing, with users also reporting legitimate Instagram password reset notifications being triggered at scale.

The dataset was posted on BreachForums on January 7, 2026 by a threat actor using the alias “Solonik”, under the title “INSTAGRAM.COM 17M GLOBAL USERS — 2024 API LEAK”, reports said.