Biden administration bars imports of solar panels linked to forced labor in Chinas Xinjiang region

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a withhold release order Thursday barring silicon-based products from the company, Hoshine Silicon, which operates from plants in Xinjiang that have been connected to coercive state labor programs targeting Uyghurs and other minorities, as The Post reported on Thursday.

The order will have widespread impact on the solar industry, which is dominated by Chinese suppliers that source materials from Hoshine, the world's largest producer of metallurgical-grade silicon, a key raw material in solar panels.

"Almost the complete solar industry is affected by Hoshine," said Johannes Bernreuter, a research analyst in Germany who studies the solar supply chain.

CBP officials confirmed at a news briefing that the ban applies to solar panels containing Hoshine materials. Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees CBP, suggested that the order could also apply to products beyond solar panels, though CBP officials didn't immediately provide more detail on that.

"Silica is a raw material that is used to make components for solar panels, electronics and other goods," Mayorkas said. "This order was issued because CBP has information reasonably indicating that Hoshine uses forced labor to produce its silica-based products."

CBP officials estimated that the United States has imported more than $150 million in products made with Hoshine materials over the last two and a half years, as well as more than $6 million of direct imports from the company.

Mayorkas said the administration remains committed to renewable energy. "But, and this is very important, we're going to root out forced labor wherever it exists and we'll look for alternative products to achieve the environmental impacts that are a critical goal of this administration," he said.

The order, effective immediately, instructs CBP officers to detain all imports of silicon-based products made by Hoshine as well as goods made in whole or in part with the company's silicon-based materials.