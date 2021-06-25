BOE warns against tightening too soon as inflation surges

The central bank warned against "premature tightening," toughening its language on the need to maintain stimulus. The remarks contrasted with a sharp increase in the bank's outlook for inflation, which officials now see peaking at 3%, a half point higher than their forecast just six weeks ago.

The BOE's sanguine view follows heightened anxiety among investors and economists that consumer price increases may prove sticky. Last week, the U.S. Federal Reserve brought forward its expectations of rate increases, while central banks in Hungary and the Czech Republic already started raising borrowing costs in recent days.

"Today's decision reinforces our belief that the committee will continue providing monetary support through the economic restart," said Vivek Paul, U.K. chief investment strategist at BlackRock Investment Institute.

Officials led by Governor Andrew Bailey voted unanimously to keep the benchmark lending rate at 0.1% and by 8-1 to maintain the pace of its bond purchases, targeting a cumulative 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) by the end of this year. Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who steps down from the nine-member Monetary Policy Committee this month, pressed for a reduction in the stimulus.

The pound dipped against the dollar and euro after the decision, and U.K. stocks ticked higher. The yield on U.K. government 10-year bonds fell after the decision. Money-market bets on the BOE raising interest rates were also pushed back by two months to August 2022.

"Financial market measures of inflation expectations suggest that the near-term strength in inflation is expected to be transitory," the BOE said in a statement on Thursday.

The rest of the MPC said the economy still has plenty of slack built up during lockdowns that forced thousands of businesses to close during the pandemic. The bank reiterated that it does not intend to tighten policy until there's clear evidence that inflation will stay above target for a sustained period.

"Spare capacity in the economy was expected to be eliminated as activity picked up, and there was expected to be a temporary period of excess demand," the BOE said. "As these transitory effects faded, conditioned on the market path for interest rates, inflation was expected to return to around 2% in the medium term."