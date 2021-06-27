Bipartisan infrastructure deal could make it harder for tax cheats to elude IRS

The deal would also secure a boost in the budget of the Internal Revenue Service after a decade of cuts, which independent experts say is critical to ensuring businesses and the wealthiest Americans pay what they owe in taxes. As agreed, the deal would provide $40 billion in new funding for the IRS, which has seen its budget shrink by one-fifth between 2010 and 2018.

Though five moderate Republican senators signed off on the deal, its path is still uncertain in Congress, where there is strong GOP skepticism of the IRS. Republicans renewed their attacks on the agency this month after the investigative news outlet ProPublica published a story based on a vast trove of leaked confidential tax data for the richest Americans.

And the agreement for new funding is not expected to include new reporting requirements for banks, which the Biden administration has proposed in its effort to close the long-persistent "tax gap," or the difference between the taxes that Americans owe and what they pay.

"What we don't want is an over-intrusive IRS getting into small businesses and causing inappropriate burdens," said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who helped secure the deal, in describing what Republicans were trying to prevent as part of their agreement on IRS enforcement.

IRS funding from Congress fell 20% in inflation-adjusted dollars between 2010 and 2018, according to a report last year by the Congressional Budget Office. The cuts resulted in a 22% decline in the number of IRS staff.

The number of employees in the enforcement division - the part of the IRS that goes after unpaid taxes - declined by 30%, with even steeper drops among the highly specialized workers who handle the most complex cases.

As a result of the cuts, the number of IRS examinations dropped by 40% between 2010 and 2018, even as the number of tax returns filed increased by 5 percent, the CBO found. The audit rate for returns with more than $1 million in income dropped even further, by 63%. And while nearly all corporations with assets of $20 billion or more were audited in 2010, just half were audited in 2018, the CBO found.

"The big corporations and the wealthiest taxpayers can take advantage of a very complicated tax code and take very aggressive positions . . . and the IRS cannot dispute them," said Janet Holtzblatt, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center. "The IRS with its depleted resources is not in a strong position to dispute the argument that this is avoidance and not evasion."