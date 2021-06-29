Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

SET expected to shed points amid Covid uncertainty, volatile funds flow

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 6.30 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 1,585.47 on Tuesday morning.

The SET Index closed at 1,579.17 on Monday, down 3.50 points or 0.22 per cent. Transactions totalled THB68.83 billion with an index high of 1,581.34 and a low of 1,565.31.

Krungsri Securities predicted the SET Index would fall to 1,565 and 1,570 points due to uncertainty over the Covid-19 outbreak, especially in Asia and Britain.

It added that this negative sentiment had led to a fall in oil price.

"In addition, volatility in funds flow and Thailand Futures Exchange's move to roll over its future contracts would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended that investors buy:

▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, CPF, ASIAN and EPG, which benefit from the weakening baht.

▪︎ BCH, CHG, BDMS, HMPRO, BEM and CKP, whose second-quarter business turnover is expected to improve.

▪︎ KCE, IRPC, STA and STGT, which will be listed on the SET50 Index on Wednesday.

▪︎ AAV, ICHI, NRF, PSL, PTL, SINGER, STGT, SYNEX and TKN, which will be listed on the SET100 Index on Wednesday.

Published : June 29, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.