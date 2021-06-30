Saturday, July 17, 2021

Gold down in opening trade

The price of gold dropped by THB50 per baht weight in morning trade on Wednesday due to a strengthening dollar and strong US economic data.

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.29am showed the buying price of a gold bar at THB26,700 per baht weight and selling price at THB26,800, while gold ornaments cost THB26,226.80 and THB27,300, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB26,750 per baht weight and selling price THB26,850, while gold ornaments cost THB26,272.28 and THB27,350, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday was US$1,765 (THB56,581) per ounce after Comex gold on Tuesday fell by $17.10 to $1,763.60 per ounce.

 

The Hong Kong gold price meanwhile dropped by HK$40 to $16,320 (THB67,373) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Published : June 30, 2021

By : The Nation

