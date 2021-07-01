Didi said to guide pricing U.S. IPO at top of range or above

Didi plans to sell 288 million American depositary shares. It had marketed the shares at $13 to $14 each.

Deliberations are not final and the price could change, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A representative for Didi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The guidance shows investors are backing Didi despite Beijing's scrutiny of Chinese internet firms, which has stoked uncertainty ahead of its debut.

At $14 a share, the IPO would raise about $4 billion, making it the second largest U.S. IPO by a Chinese company on record, after Alibaba's $25 billion debut in 2014, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The price would give the company a market value of about $67 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in the filing. That's well below the peak of a range that had stretched up to $100 billion as recently as a few months ago.

Even though it is set to rank among the year's biggest listings, the relatively modest showing by Uber Technologies Inc.'s peer and onetime rival reflects both investors' increasing caution over pricey growth stocks, and China's recent crackdown on its biggest tech players.