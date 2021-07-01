Wall Street powers through the first half of 2021 with U.S. stocks at record highs

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced more than 210.22 points, or 0.6%, to close at 34,502.51 on Wednesday. The S&P 500 edged up 5.70 points, or 0.1%, to settle at 4,297.50 and chalked up its 34th record finish of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 24.38 points, or nearly 0.2%, to end the session at 14,503.95.

Wednesday's session marked the midway point of a year that saw a new president move into the White House, shift in power on Capitol Hill amid the continuing shocks of the coronavirus pandemic. The three major U.S. indexes are up by double-digit percentages, with the Nasdaq advancing 12.5%, the Dow adding 12.7% and the S&P 500 surging 14.4% since Dec. 31, 2020.

A day earlier, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq set all-time highs, highlighting Wall Street's optimism for economic recovery - reinvigorated by widespread vaccinations, businesses ramping up operations and consumers eager to spend after more than a year of restrictions tied to the public health crisis.

"The market action of 2021 is not a surprise to anyone who considered the impact of the vaccine in late 2020," said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer of the Bahnsen Group, a wealth management firm.

More than half of the U.S. population has now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Wednesday, more than 154.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

Kristina Hooper, the chief global market strategist at Invesco, emphasized the dramatic changes brought on by the vaccines, which have help fuel an economic comeback. Wall Street also has been bolstered by significant spending from Congress and aggressive monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, she said, while corporate earnings are improving.

Investors also appear to be less worried about rising inflation, which had dampened sentiment on Wall Street. Earlier this month, central bankers signaled that rate hikes could arrive in 2023, sooner than previously projected. The Fed offered a more optimistic reading of the economic recovery, estimating growth to hit 7% this year, the fastest calendar-year expansion since 1984.

Although the question of how to contend with rising costs remains a point of political contention, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expects prices to simmer down over time, as the covid-inspired mismatch of disrupted supply and pent-up demand eventually evens out.