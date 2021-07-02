Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

U.S. state jobless claims post larger-than-expected decline

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week by more than projected, reaching a fresh pandemic low and suggesting that dismissals are abating as the economy reopens and labor demand rises.

Initial claims in regular state programs decreased by 51,000 to 364,000 in the week ended June 26, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 388,000 initial applications.

Continuing claims for ongoing state benefits increased to 3.47 million the week ended June 19.

The drop in applications is consistent with improving business conditions and companies' efforts to increase headcounts to meet demand as the economy reopens. Still, initial claims remain above pre-pandemic levels and many employers say they are having trouble finding qualified workers, which is likely holding back the pace of the recovery.

As of June 26, 19 states had ended enhanced unemployment benefits out of the 26 that have announced plans to phase them out before their September expiration. While some businesses and staffing agencies have seen a pickup in applications from job seekers in some of those states, the magnitude of the impact remains to be seen.

Economists say it will take time to see any impact in the data, which, in the case of weekly jobless claims, can be volatile.

States including Indiana, Mississippi and West Virginia -- which have ended Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for self-employed workers -- saw initial claims in that program drop to zero last week.

The data come ahead of Friday's closely-watched monthly jobs report, which is currently forecast to show the U.S. added more than 700,000 jobs in June.

Initial claims in Pennsylvania, Kentucky and California posted the largest declines in the latest week, while Massachusetts and Indiana reported increases.

Published : July 02, 2021

By : Syndication Washington Post, Bloomberg · Olivia Rockeman

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.