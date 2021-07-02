Saudis, Russia in tentative deal for gradual oil-output hike

The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, recommended that the group should add 400,000 barrels a day each month from August to December, a delegate said, asking not to be named because the information isn't yet public.

The panel also suggested that the duration of the cartel's production-cuts agreement should be extended to December 2022. The current deal, forged last year at the height of the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, is due to expire in April, potentially returning millions of barrels a day of supply to the market when it still may not be needed.

Oil prices rose, trading near $75 a barrel in New York, on expectations that the supply will remain tight even as the cartel gradually opens the taps. The market reaction suggests concerns around inflation will continue to grow, influencing the decisions of policy makers around the world as they try to nurture a sustainable recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The price reaction says everything," Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group, said after preliminary details of the OPEC+ deal had emerged. "The supply increase would be less than market participants expected and demand is still expected to rise into August."

Crude has risen around 50% this year, with the recovery in demand from the pandemic outpacing the revival of OPEC+ supplies after last year's deep cuts. Oil's surge, combined with a rally in other commodities, has central banks fretting about inflation again. It also shows how Saudi Arabia and Russia are back in the driving seat of the global energy market -- a remarkable comeback from negative prices just over a year ago.