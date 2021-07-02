Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Baker McKenzie has appointed Thinawat Bukhamana as the Managing Partner of its Bangkok office

Thinawat Bukhamana has been appointed as the Managing Partner of our Thailand office, effective 1 July 2021.

Baker McKenzie has appointed Thinawat Bukhamana as the Managing Partner of its Bangkok office, effective 1 July 2021, taking over the position from Wynn Pakdeejit. A renowned lawyer in the Firm's Banking & Finance practice group with over 30 years of experience, Thinawat will serve a second term as Managing Partner after previously holding the position from 2014-2017.

As head of the Banking & Finance practice group, Thinawat is highly recognized for providing clients with innovative and ground-breaking solutions.

Thinawat received his LL.B. from Chulalongkorn University and his LL.M. from Southern Methodist University. Additionally, Thinawat received his Executive Program Certificate from the Kellogg Program at Northwestern University. He is also regularly featured and recognized as a leading lawyer in leading legal directories such as Chambers Asia Pacific, The Legal 500, and IFLR1000. He also serves as a visiting lecturer at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. Thinawat is also a member of the Asia Pacific Regional Council for Baker McKenzie.

Published : July 02, 2021

