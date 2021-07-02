SET down nearly 1% as Thailand logs record deaths from virus

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Friday's index to rise to 1,600 points after the oil price climbed above US$75 per barrel following Opec+’s hint it would gradually increase oil output.

Krungsri said the index also gained positive sentiment from falling US jobless claims.

However, investors should beware of volatility in foreign fund flows and uncertainty over higher Covid-19 cases in Thailand, it added. Thailand logged a record 61 fatalities and 6,087 new cases on Friday.

It also advised investors to follow results from this week’s Opec+ meeting, with oil output expected to rise by 400,000 barrels per day from August to December.