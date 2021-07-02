SET down nearly 1% as Thailand logs record deaths from virus

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities expected Friday's index to rise to 1,600 points after the oil price climbed above US$75 per barrel following Opec+’s hint it would gradually increase oil output.
Krungsri said the index also gained positive sentiment from falling US jobless claims.
However, investors should beware of volatility in foreign fund flows and uncertainty over higher Covid-19 cases in Thailand, it added. Thailand logged a record 61 fatalities and 6,087 new cases on Friday.
It also advised investors to follow results from this week’s Opec+ meeting, with oil output expected to rise by 400,000 barrels per day from August to December.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, KBANK, PTT, GUNKUL, PTTGC, COTTO, BBL, SCB, CPALL and GPSC.
Other Asian indices were on the fall except for Japan:
Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,783.28, up 76.24 points or 0.27 per cent.
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index closed at 3,518.76, down 70.02 points or 1.95 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component Index closed at 14,670.71, down 368.17 points or 2.45 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 28,310.42, down 517.53 points or 1.80 per cent.
South Korea's KOSPI closed at 3,281.78, down 0.28 points or 0.0085 per cent.
Taiwan's TAIEX closed at 17,710.15, down 3.79 points or 0.021 per cent.
Published : July 02, 2021
By : The Nation
