China targets ride-hailing giant Didi in data crackdown after U.S. listing

The country's regulators on Sunday ordered the removal of Didi Chuxing, China's equivalent of Uber, from domestic app stores, dealing a blow to the company just days after its landmark U.S. listing. On Monday, authorities expanded their sights to at least three other platforms, including truck-hailing apps and a recruitment service.

Didi will remain banned by app stores until further notice as it was found to have "illegally collected and used users' personal information" in a "grave violation of law and regulation," China's cyberspace regulator said in a statement on Sunday after a two-day cybersecurity review. Didi said Monday that it expects the app takedown to "have an adverse impact on its revenue in China," adding that the app would continue to operate but had suspended new user registrations.

"It's a bumpy ride for Didi," said Duncan Clark, a Beijing-based analyst and chairman of consultancy BDA China. "Now, Didi has been asked to put on the seat belt because authorities believe that it was going too fast and too far."