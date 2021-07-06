dtac launches proof-of-concept 5G Private Network to Boost Thai Industry

Mr. Bawa added, “Not only can 5G Private Networks lift the corporate infrastructure by enabling high performance, but they are also shielded from public network threats of attacks from hackers who may otherwise use a public network to breach into corporate data or IoT devices.”

The Two Types of dtac 5G Private Networks

The first type of dtac 5G Private Networks is the standalone private network. The network hardware includes edge computing operating on 26 GHz 5G and is not connected to a public network. Optimal data transfer performance is assured due to an exclusive corporate network with low latency, superior security, and isolated data traffic.

The second type is the hybrid private network. 5G and 4G connectivity are combined with base stations installed within the corporation and a public radio access network (RAN). Data processing is isolated within the corporate edge computing but can be stored in hyperscale data centers with superior security.

dtac Demonstrates 5G Private Network Applications

In collaboration with AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform.

dtac demonstrated a proof-of-concept for a 5G Private Network at the dtac House headquarters. The demonstration features a smart camera that can analyze distances among individuals in real-time to detect breaches of social distancing rules. The demonstration runs on a 5G Private Network to enable ultra-fast processing using edge computing.

r. Fabio Cerone, Managing Director, Telco Business Unit, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Amazon Web Services (AWS), said, “AWS is excited to be working with dtac to launch a brand new service that takes advantage of 5G and edge cloud computing to deliver industry specific low latency use cases. By providing edge cloud infrastructure that moves data processing close to where data is, we will allow customers to take advantage of use cases based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning running inference at the edge. We look forward to deepen our collaboration with dtac and continue to drive innovation and enhance customer experience.”

5G Private Networks are an emerging technology in the Asia-pacific region. Apart from this collaboration with AWS, dtac also works closely with other strategic partners, such as Telenor. In Europe, Telenor has been deploying private networks for various use cases including security, healthcare, retailing, and robots. dtac is benefiting from Telenor’s expertise. dtac currently holds a 5G license with a 26 GHz spectrum which supports 5G Private Network services for all corporate customer requirements.