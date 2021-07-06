BTS Group Announce The Success Of Bond Issuance For Debt Refinancing With More Than 2.1 Times oversubscription

Mr. Surayut Thavikulwat, Chief Financial Officer of BTSG announced that “the Company had successfully issued 3 tranches of senior unsecured Bonds amounting to THB 13,000 million placed to institutional and high-net-worth investors during 1-2 and 5 July 2021. The Bonds received warm responses from investors, with more than 2.1 times oversubscription on BTSG’s initial target issue size of THB 8,000 million. Therefore, BTSG decided to exercise green shoe option of THB 5,000 million to meet the demand for investors. The Bonds were rated ‘A’ by TRIS Rating Co., Ltd. on 27 May 2021.”

The 3-tranche offering was comprised of 3-year bond with a fixed interest rate of 1.79% p.a. amounting to THB 1,500 million, 5-year bond with a fixed interest rate of 2.53% p.a. amounting to THB 3,500 million and 10-year bond with a fixed interest rate of 3.77% p.a. amounting to THB 8,000 million. The Bonds were arranged by Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited and The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, the Joint Lead Arrangers.

Mr. Thavikulwat also mentioned that, “we would like to thank investors for their trust and interest in subscribing for BTSG Bonds and we would like to also thank Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited and Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, the Lead Arrangers, for their support and contribution to this achievement. The Bond proceeds will be used for debt refinancing. The success of this Bond offering as well as the previous transactions will support and drive us to continue to offer Bonds to meet investors demand going forward.”

In addition to the aforementioned Bond issuance, BTSG has been recently awarded “Transport Deal of the Year” from The Asset Triple A Infrastructure Awards 2021, organised by The Asset, the leading financial magazine in Asia, for the issuance of BTSG Green Bonds amounting to THB 8,600 million in November 2020. The Green Bonds, with tenors ranging from 2-year to 10-year, were placed to institutional and high-net-worth investors with Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited and The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited as the Joint Lead Arrangers.