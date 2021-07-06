BTS Group Announce The Success Of Bond Issuance For Debt Refinancing With More Than 2.1 Times oversubscription

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited (“The Company” or “BTSG”) successfully issued senior unsecured Bonds to institutional and high-net-worth investors with 2.1 times oversubscription, in which the Company decided to exercise greenshoe option, bringing total Bonds issued to THB 13,000 million. The Bonds were rated ‘A’ by TRIS Rating and will be used for debt refinancing. In addition to this, BTSG recently won the “Transport Deal of The Year” Award, a regional award from The Asset Triple A Infrastructure Awards 2021 by The Asset, the leading financial magazine in Asia, for THB 8,600 million Green Bond Issuance in November 2020, emphasising BTSG’s commitment in sustainable business practice.
Mr. Surayut Thavikulwat, Chief Financial Officer of BTSG announced that “the Company had successfully issued 3 tranches of senior unsecured Bonds amounting to THB 13,000 million placed to institutional and high-net-worth investors during 1-2 and 5 July 2021. The Bonds received warm responses from investors, with more than 2.1 times oversubscription on BTSG’s initial target issue size of THB 8,000 million. Therefore, BTSG decided to exercise green shoe option of THB 5,000 million to meet the demand for investors. The Bonds were rated ‘A’ by TRIS Rating Co., Ltd. on 27 May 2021.”
The 3-tranche offering was comprised of 3-year bond with a fixed interest rate of 1.79% p.a. amounting to THB 1,500 million, 5-year bond with a fixed interest rate of 2.53% p.a. amounting to THB 3,500 million and 10-year bond with a fixed interest rate of 3.77% p.a. amounting to THB 8,000 million. The Bonds were arranged by Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited and The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, the Joint Lead Arrangers.
Mr. Thavikulwat also mentioned that, “we would like to thank investors for their trust and interest in subscribing for BTSG Bonds and we would like to also thank Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited and Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited, the Lead Arrangers, for their support and contribution to this achievement. The Bond proceeds will be used for debt refinancing. The success of this Bond offering as well as the previous transactions will support and drive us to continue to offer Bonds to meet investors demand going forward.”
In addition to the aforementioned Bond issuance, BTSG has been recently awarded “Transport Deal of the Year” from The Asset Triple A Infrastructure Awards 2021, organised by The Asset, the leading financial magazine in Asia, for the issuance of BTSG Green Bonds amounting to THB 8,600 million in November 2020. The Green Bonds, with tenors ranging from 2-year to 10-year, were placed to institutional and high-net-worth investors with Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited and The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited as the Joint Lead Arrangers.
The “Transport Deal of The Year” Award was granted to the Bonds in Transportation Category, having outstanding fund-raising structures with a focus on the Sustainable Infrastructure which BTSG Green Bonds exceedingly achieve the criteria in all respects as the proceeds of the Green Bonds were used for investment and debt repayment of the two monorail mass transit projects; the Pink Line Project (Khae Rai-Min Buri section) and the Yellow Line Project (Lad Prao-Sam Rong section). Both projects are the anchored projects that will elevate Bangkok’s electric mass transit network which will lessen the use of fossil-fueled vehicles resulting in the reduction of carbon emission, and fine dust particles (PM2.5) in Bangkok metropolitan area.
“The issuance of BTSG Green Bonds stemmed from the Company’s strong determination towards sustainable financing and to offer investment opportunity to investors in good and environmentally friendly projects of the Pink and Yellow Line Monorails, and be a part of the sustainable solution to help mitigate air pollution and provide convenient public transport in Bangkok metropolitan area. Moreover, the prestigious Award from The Asset reflects BTSG’s commitment to operate business through sustainable business practices and always to set a rigorous environmental, social and governance framework. Our sustainable commitment has been acknowledged through awards and recognitions we received at both national and international level, such as being included in the DJSI for the 3 consecutive years (2018-2020) and ranked first globally in the DJSI Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure Sector. Recently, we are honored to be the first and only rail carbon neutral transportation company certified by the Thai Government’s Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organisation.”, said Mr. Thavikulwat.
Published : July 06, 2021
