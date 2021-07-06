Prof. Dr. Pairash Thajchayapong is the first person to grab the Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award (RITA), Thailand’s ultimate accolade for IT personnel

Among useful works for people at large, cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) is the latest work developed by a research team led by Prof. Dr. Pairash. This is an advancement in medical equipment R&D management from laboratory to manufacturing, with quality matching that of imported equipment but at lower cost, helping save foreign currency. CBCT is now available in 3 models, namely, DentiiScan – a computerized x-ray scanner for dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery, MobiiScan – a computerized mobile 3D x-ray scanner for reclining patients, and MiniiScan – a small computerized x-ray scanner for target volume definition in operation rooms. These CBCT varieties help patients with a wider range of needs.

Prof. Dr. Pairash is a pioneer, innovator, and founder of IT knowledge, helping others to further develop recognized works. He has also promoted opportunities for a new generation of researchers, lecturers, and college students to gain knowledge and experience through workshops, seminars, and laboratory training at world-renowned institutions as well as IT educational opportunities in international institutions. This is an important contribution to the country’s human capital development. Prof. Dr. Pairash is a role model for ethics and career dedication with continuous studies and research. He always keeps abreast of academic advancement and new technologies. Prof. Dr. Pairash is not only a scientist and IT veteran, but also a mentor, an executive, a thinker, an innovator, and an exemplary figure in the field of science and IT.

Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award (RITA) Foundation Chairman Dr. Thaweesak Koanantakool said that, “The name of the RITA Foundation is granted by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, along with HRH’s initials as part of the foundation’s logo and the award name. It is an auspicious beginning of the award nomination and presentation in 2021 for the first time in Thailand. The Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award is Thailand’s most prestigious IT award ever to recognize the importance of IT people in Thailand, to help motivate them to continue their work to benefit society and promote more IT innovators and developers in Thailand in order to improve the quality of life and the country’s IT competitiveness. Our foundation seeks to honor Thai IT people who are dedicated to excellence in IT R&D and innovations, as well as those who play a vital role in innovations and IT foundation for the country’s betterment, and positive impacts in such areas as the economy, society, environment, public health, education, and more, especially for the underprivileged.