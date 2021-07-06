Prof. Dr. Pairash Thajchayapong is the first person to grab the Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award (RITA), Thailand’s ultimate accolade for IT personnel

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn granted the 2021 Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award (RITA) to Prof. Dr. Pairash Thajchayapong for his exceptional contribution in the field of information technology to Thai society through widely recognized and concrete work. Organized for the first time in Thailand this year by the Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award (RITA) Foundation, the award package includes a sum of 2 million baht and a royally granted honorary gold pin, plaque, and certificate.
Prof. Dr. Pairash Thajchayapong is a prominent figure in Thai information technology circles, thanks to his exceptional contribution to science and IT research and development for all, including the underprivileged in the society. For over half of his life, he has played an important role in driving the country’s foundation of science and IT research through development and competitiveness enhancement, preparing Thailand’s smooth and organized transition into the IT era. Beginning his career in 1975, he has been an executive in the field of IT and higher education, including positions as the first Director of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Centre (NECTEC), the second Director of the National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA), Rector of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, and Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Science and Technology. After retirement, he has continued his devotion to IT research and development in development agencies, charitable organizations, and foundations by sharing his IT knowledge, capabilities, and passion.
Among useful works for people at large, cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) is the latest work developed by a research team led by Prof. Dr. Pairash. This is an advancement in medical equipment R&D management from laboratory to manufacturing, with quality matching that of imported equipment but at lower cost, helping save foreign currency. CBCT is now available in 3 models, namely, DentiiScan – a computerized x-ray scanner for dentistry and oral and maxillofacial surgery, MobiiScan – a computerized mobile 3D x-ray scanner for reclining patients, and MiniiScan – a small computerized x-ray scanner for target volume definition in operation rooms. These CBCT varieties help patients with a wider range of needs.
Prof. Dr. Pairash is a pioneer, innovator, and founder of IT knowledge, helping others to further develop recognized works. He has also promoted opportunities for a new generation of researchers, lecturers, and college students to gain knowledge and experience through workshops, seminars, and laboratory training at world-renowned institutions as well as IT educational opportunities in international institutions. This is an important contribution to the country’s human capital development. Prof. Dr. Pairash is a role model for ethics and career dedication with continuous studies and research. He always keeps abreast of academic advancement and new technologies. Prof. Dr. Pairash is not only a scientist and IT veteran, but also a mentor, an executive, a thinker, an innovator, and an exemplary figure in the field of science and IT.
Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award (RITA) Foundation Chairman Dr. Thaweesak Koanantakool said that, “The name of the RITA Foundation is granted by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, along with HRH’s initials as part of the foundation’s logo and the award name. It is an auspicious beginning of the award nomination and presentation in 2021 for the first time in Thailand. The Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award is Thailand’s most prestigious IT award ever to recognize the importance of IT people in Thailand, to help motivate them to continue their work to benefit society and promote more IT innovators and developers in Thailand in order to improve the quality of life and the country’s IT competitiveness. Our foundation seeks to honor Thai IT people who are dedicated to excellence in IT R&D and innovations, as well as those who play a vital role in innovations and IT foundation for the country’s betterment, and positive impacts in such areas as the economy, society, environment, public health, education, and more, especially for the underprivileged.
The RITA Foundation invited public and private sectors organizations as well as foundations, associations, and universities to nominate award worthy candidates, and this year there were 33 award nominees. A judging panel comprised of a distinguished committee of 7 members was chaired by Prof. Emeritus Dr. Kasem Wattanachai and the foundation committee of 11 members was chaired by me. Through an intensive screening process, the judging panel resolved that the award will go to Prof. Dr. Pairash Thajchayapong, the first awardee in Thailand.”
Taking about the award, Prof. Dr. Pairash Thajchayapong said that, “I am overwhelmed with such an honor and an audience with Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn. Throughout my career, I have worked to use IT to help improve people’s lives, bring them direct benefits, and commercializing developments to achieve sustainability. Standard and safe technology at a lower cost is crucial to saving foreign currency. Cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) is among the works I am proud of. With its high precision, it helps doctors by providing deep and precise analysis and effective treatment. More importantly, it helps the underprivileged by providing them with equal access to medical care featuring advanced technology. I am glad that others can benefit from the technology invented by my research team, and I am proud that all the researchers on our team have brought about advantages for the Thai people.”
On this occasion, the Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award Foundation would like to thank award sponsors for their mutual aspiration to drive Thailand’s sustainable and exponential IT development, namely Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), Hauwei Technology (Thailand), Data One Asia (Thailand), Accenture, WHA Corporation, Netbay, and Trade Siam. For more information about the Ratanarajasuda Information Technology Award Foundation, please visit www.rita.or.th
Published : July 06, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 16, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021
Published : July 17, 2021