OPEC+ crisis propels oil to six-year high as market tightens

Futures in New York slid 2.4% on Tuesday. The U.S. dollar rose, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive to investors. The pullback in crude is a stark reversal from earlier in the session when futures soared to a six-year high amid an escalating fight between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that has pushed OPEC+ into crisis and blocked a potential increase in oil supplies next month.

"Lots of uncertainty is lying ahead about the group's output policy in coming months and this will lead to increased volatility," said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd. in London.

Oil prices have staged a massive rally this year as vaccination campaigns and economic reopenings have prompted a comeback in global fuel consumption. Tuesday's volatility underscores how uncertain the supply picture has become while the world's largest crude producers remain at a standstill over how to respond.

Discussions among the alliance dissolved acrimoniously as the United Arab Emirates blocked a proposal led by Saudi Arabia and Russia. While the situation is fluid and negotiations could be reactivated, the breakdown has damaged the group's image as a responsible steward of the market.

"Demand has been the primary signal for the oil markets for the last year or so," said Louise Dickson, oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy. "Now, we've started to reach this pivot where the supply uncertainty is driving the prices and this time, it's actually been stoked by OPEC+ itself."