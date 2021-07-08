Baht feels the pressure from Covid-19 situation

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.30 and 32.40 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

Poon reiterated that the baht was being pressured by the Covid-19 situation in Thailand and the slow distribution of vaccines. He predicted the crisis would worsen compared to the previous outbreaks, as the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday that there were 7,058 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

Poon said the baht would reach 32.50 per US dollar after passing the 32.25 mark.