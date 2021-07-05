Saturday, July 17, 2021

business

Slow pace of vaccination casts a shadow over baht

The baht opened at 32.16 to the US dollar on Monday, strengthening from Friday’s closing rate of 32.19.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.10 and 32.25 during the day and between 32 and 32.50 this week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool said.

He said the main factors behind the baht's weakening were the dollar's strengthening and funds flow from foreign investors in Thailand.

Poon predicted that the dollar will possibly strengthen, since the US economy is recovering well, while other regions in the world – Europe and Asia – are still facing the Covid-19 crisis.

The market strategist added that Thailand should provide at least 500,000 jabs of Covid-19 vaccine a day for foreign investors to buy Thai assets, as they were concerned about the present situation.

Poon added that the baht would slide to 32.50 per US dollar if it weakened to 32.30.

Published : July 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

SET rises slightly on bad day for Asian stocks

Published : July 16, 2021

PTT Shines on Carbon Credit Trading to Support National Net Zero Emission

Published : July 16, 2021

Increasing Covid cases, funds outflow to pile pressure on SET

Published : July 16, 2021

Gold gains after status quo signal from US Fed

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.