ECB unveils higher inflation goal that tolerates overshoot

In the culmination of an 18-month review published Thursday, policymakers agreed to seek consumer-price growth of 2% over the medium-term with a "symmetric" aim that could "imply a transitory period in which inflation is moderately above target."

That's a significant change from the "below, but close to, 2% over the medium term" wording which some monetary officials felt was too vague and led to calls for tighter policy too soon.

The euro and government bonds extended gains after the announcement. The common currency climbed to a day high of $1.1846, while German 10-year yields held near a three-month low of -0.34%.

The announcement "can be perceived as net dovish in the short-term," said Ima Sammani, FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe. "The new symmetric inflation target gives the central bank ample room to run accommodative monetary policy for longer without having to fight markets."

On climate change, another controversial topic for some central bankers, the institution said it will now include considerations on that matter in its monetary policy operations. Meanwhile officials also said they will start considering owner-occupied housing costs in their supplementary measures of inflation.

"While taking the ECB's primary mandate of price stability as a given, the review has allowed us to challenge our thinking, engage with numerous stakeholders, reflect, discuss and reach common ground on how to adapt our strategy," ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a statement. "The new strategy is a strong foundation that will guide us in the conduct of monetary policy in the years to come."