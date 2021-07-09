229% surge in China-U.S. shipping costs drives inflation pressure

The spot rate for a 40-foot container from Shanghai to Los Angeles increased to $9,631, up 5% from the previous week and 229% higher than a year ago, according to the Drewry World Container Index published Thursday. A composite index, reflecting eight major trade routes, rose to $8,796, a 333% surge from a year ago. Drewry said it expects rates to increase further in the coming week.

While the surging rates represent a profit bonanza for container lines including Copenhagen-based A.P. Moller-Maersk and China's Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., they're making it more difficult for importers to absorb higher costs. Some are raising retail prices, adding to inflationary pressures that worry central banks, while Covid-related supply bottlenecks are also holding back economic activity.

The cost for a container from Shanghai to Rotterdam passed the $10,000 threshold in late May and has continued to rise. It reached $12,795 this week, according to Drewry. That's up nearly 600% from a year ago.

The prospect of $10,000-a-box charges for the busy Asia-to-U.S. route would've been unthinkable to most shipping analysts before the pandemic. The average rate for shipping from Shanghai to Los Angeles was less than $1,800 per container from 2011 to March 2020, Drewry data show.

While demand from American consumers and companies is one reason for the rate spike, a shortage of containers remains another reason for the tight market.