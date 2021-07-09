Falling US bond yield drives gold price up

The Gold Traders Association report at 9.24am showed buying price of a gold bar at THB27,800 per baht weight and selling price at THB27,900, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,303.16 and THB28,400, respectively.
At close on Thursday, buying price of a gold bar was THB27,700 per baht weight and selling price THB27,800, while gold ornaments were priced at THB27,197.04 and THB28,300, respectively.
Spot gold price on Friday was US$1,804 (THB59,018) per ounce after Comex gold on Thursday dropped by $1.9 to $1,800.2 per ounce.
Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$90 to $16,690 (THB70,287) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : July 09, 2021
By : The Nation
