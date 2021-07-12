Golden Age for China brands bolstered by tech crackdown

From cosmetics to bubble tea, Chinese ventures making waves among a new generation of shoppers are becoming a magnet for funds hunting for their next big hit. Investors may see such companies as a viable alternative to tech startups because the government, rather than clamping down, is pushing to foster domestic champions that can fuel spending and compete with the likes of Coca-Cola and Nike.

Beijing's tightening regulation is increasing barriers to invest in traditionally popular areas such as tech, said Mark Tanner, managing director of Shanghai-based marketing and branding firm China Skinny. "In contrast, consumer sectors from food, fashion to fitness and leisure are seeing increased interest from investors with more policy support," he said.

Chinese brands are grabbing market share from global rivals in the world's largest consumer market. Even before the tech crackdown, consumer-sector startups including healthy beverage maker Genki Forest and KKR & Co.-backed dairy producer Adopt A Cow were drawing more funding -- about $62 billion since 2018, according to data provider Preqin Ltd. While that's dwarfed by the $112 billion put into tech, the number is expected to increase in coming years.

"The next decade will be the golden age for the rise of Chinese brands," said Frank Wei, co-head of Warburg Pincus China, which invested in Genki Forest, valued at $6 billion. "The rise of Generation Z reshapes the industry."

China's decision to curb business of ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc. days after its U.S. listing is the latest bombshell for tech investors, who have seen a months-long clampdown hurt shares of companies from Alibaba Group Holding to Tencent Holdings.

That's denting fundraising plans of tech startups. LinkDoc Technology Ltd., which provides healthcare services using artificial intelligence, halted its plans for a U.S. initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Authorities in Beijing are worried that tech firms listing in the U.S. pose a security risk because of the vast troves of data they hold. So far they are focusing on internet companies -- which are most adept at harnessing and employing user information -- rather than those that provide everyday products.

The consumer sector is a good option for capital to shift to because it faces much lower policy risks than tech and education -- which has also faced a crackdown -- a person from a Shanghai-based private equity firm said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. On the downside, consumer companies face fierce competition and uncertain growth prospects, the person said.